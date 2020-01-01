 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cannalope Haze

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

About this product

About this strain

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

About this brand

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do.