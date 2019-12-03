HKaCi
on December 3rd, 2019
I like Cinderella dream when I can just chill in the daytime. Kinda like day drinking.
Cinderella's Dream Infused Preroll 1g by Smokey Point Productions.
on December 3rd, 2019
Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates.