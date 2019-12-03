 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Cinderella's Dream Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Smokey Point Productions

About this product

Cinderella's Dream Infused Preroll 1g by Smokey Point Productions.

HKaCi

I like Cinderella dream when I can just chill in the daytime. Kinda like day drinking.

About this strain

Cinderella's Dream

Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates. 

About this brand

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. For years we have been quietly grinding, digging in the dirt, honing our craft, and realizing our true purpose; to gather a group of good humans for a good cause. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @SmokeyPointOfficial