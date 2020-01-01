 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Clementine Pre-Roll

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

Clementine Pre-Roll by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

About this strain

Clementine

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

About this brand

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @smokeypoint_wa