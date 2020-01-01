 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.   

We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.