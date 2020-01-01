Wedding Cake
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$10.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Green Ribbon by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)
Be the first to review this product.
Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green Crack, Trainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming.