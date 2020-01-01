 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Named after the dark alcoholic beverage from Germany, JGR is an indica-dominant strain with a tinge of black licorice in its aroma. Little is known about its genetics, but rumor has placed JGR somewhere in the Hindu Kush genealogy or a cross of LA Confidential and Blue Dream. Some also suspect it was bred and popularized in Southern Oregon. As stupefying as its name makes it out to be, JGR's full body effects are better described as relaxing than sedating.

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. For years we have been quietly grinding, digging in the dirt, honing our craft, and realizing our true purpose; to gather a group of good humans for a good cause. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @SmokeyPointOfficial