Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lodi Dodi Wax 1g by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)
Be the first to review this product.
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.