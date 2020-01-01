 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Mean Misty #1

Mean Misty #1

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

Smokey Point Productions (SPP) Cannabis Flower Mean Misty #1

About this product

Mean Misty #1 by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

About this strain

Mean Misty

Mean Misty

Mean Misty

Mean Misty is a fruity hybrid with quality mental and physical effects. Brought to life through the genetic cross of Secret Recipe and Blue Dream, Mean Misty emanates a strong berry aroma with earthy elements that speak to its OG heritage. This strain sits firmly between physical and mental effects, gaining an effervescent head rush from the Sour Diesel (in Secret Recipe) and the Haze (in Blue Dream) while garnering the mid-level relaxation of Abusive OG (in Secret Recipe) and Blueberry (in Blue Dream). 

About this brand

Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do.