  5. Plushberry Distillate Cartridge

Plushberry Distillate Cartridge

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

About this product

Plushberry Distillate Cartridge by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

About this strain

Plushberry

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

About this brand

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. For years we have been quietly grinding, digging in the dirt, honing our craft, and realizing our true purpose; to gather a group of good humans for a good cause. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @SmokeyPointOfficial