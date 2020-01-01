 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Purple Hindu Kush Wax 1g

by Smokey Point Productions (SPP)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Purple Hindu Kush

Purple Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

About this brand

We live, love, and believe in cannabis. Smokey Point is proud to work with top level producers in the industry, people willing to break a sweat and put in the work to achieve their goals. To connect people and plant, embrace individuality, promote freedom, and inspire passion in whatever you do. JOIN US. INSTAGRAM // @smokeypoint_wa