Please note the words have been hand painted so allow for variance / subtle imperfections. Green enameled Leaf approx 1 1/4" long / 3 cm on an 18" / 46 cm rhodium plated chain with lobster clasp.
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/