 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. Jewelry Marijuana Rose Necklace - Bronze & Coral

Jewelry Marijuana Rose Necklace - Bronze & Coral

by Smokies Toke Couture

Write a review
Smokies Toke Couture Apparel Other Apparel Jewelry Marijuana Rose Necklace - Bronze & Coral
Smokies Toke Couture Apparel Other Apparel Jewelry Marijuana Rose Necklace - Bronze & Coral

$28.00MSRP

About this product

Antiqued metal cannabis leaf with embossed detail and resin rose. 24" / 61cm chain with lobster clasp Leaf approx 1 1/2” long- 38mm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smokies Toke Couture Logo
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/