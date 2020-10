About this product

Smokiez Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste. There are 20 pieces per package with 500 mg active CBD per package. Smokiez Fruit Chews come in 7 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love! Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Sodium Acetate, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, FD&C Red 3, Blue 1, Soy Lecithin, Hemp extract (CBD Isolate), Contains Soy