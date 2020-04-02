RSO Infused Honey 100mg 10-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$24.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Smokiez Blue Raspberry flavored CBD Syrup is brand new and coming in hot! This pourable syrup is a delicious and easy way to accurately measure the amount of CBD you want to medicate with. Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity hemp CBD isolate to ensure that you get the best tasting product. Each syrup has 11 servings, coming out to about 20mg of CBD per serving. Our syrups come in five different flavors that customers are sure to love.
Be the first to review this product.