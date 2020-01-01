SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our hemp-derived CBD roll-on applicator provides a cooling relief for any aches, pains or strains you may be experiencing. This topical comes in a 3 fl. oz bottle and has 750 mg CBD per package. The package contains approximately 200 application of cooling relief at 3.75 mg CBD per application. This product is made from our High Quality Hemp Extract (Isolate) and does not contain any THC. Ingredients: Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Llex, Paraguariensis, Melaleuca Altemifolia, Essential Oil (Tea Tree Oil), Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Vera, Arnica, Phenoxyethonal, Hemp Extract (Isolate)
Be the first to review this product.