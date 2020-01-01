 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jamberry Hemp CBD Gummiez, 250mg CBD

by Smokiez Edibles

AVAILABLE TO SHIP TO ALL 50 STATES! Smokiez™ Jamberry Hemp CBD Gummiez are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active CBD per package. Smokiez™ Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!

About this brand

Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today