About this product

Enjoy Smokiez 1000 mg Natural Hemp CBD Drops, the purest CBD extract available without the added flavor. Smokiez Drops are a perfect addition to your day – They can simply be drizzled over food, dropped into drinks, or taken orally as drops. Our Pure CBD Isolate Tincture contains only organic coconut oil and Hemp-derived CBD Isolate. Comes in a 30ml, 1000mg dropper bottle. Contains 30 servings (1 Dropper) of 34 mg CBD per bottle. Our CBD Isolate is derived from USA-Grown Hemp, THC-free, and lab-tested for purity. FOR BEST RESULTS In order to preserve freshness, store away from excessive heat, light, and humidity. As with any supplement, consistency is key. Take daily as needed. Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil. For more information on Smokiez CBD, visit - https://smokiezcbd.com/about-cbd/