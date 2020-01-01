 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Natural Hemp CBD Drops, 1000mg CBD

Natural Hemp CBD Drops, 1000mg CBD

by Smokiez Edibles

Enjoy Smokiez 1000 mg Natural Hemp CBD Drops, the purest CBD extract available without the added flavor. Smokiez Drops are a perfect addition to your day – They can simply be drizzled over food, dropped into drinks, or taken orally as drops. Our Pure CBD Isolate Tincture contains only organic coconut oil and Hemp-derived CBD Isolate. Comes in a 30ml, 1000mg dropper bottle. Contains 30 servings (1 Dropper) of 34 mg CBD per bottle. Our CBD Isolate is derived from USA-Grown Hemp, THC-free, and lab-tested for purity. FOR BEST RESULTS In order to preserve freshness, store away from excessive heat, light, and humidity. As with any supplement, consistency is key. Take daily as needed. Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil. For more information on Smokiez CBD, visit - https://smokiezcbd.com/about-cbd/

About this brand

Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today