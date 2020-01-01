About this product

Smokiez Low-Dose Single-Piece Sour Jamberry Gummiez are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious Gummiez are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering Gummiez contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There is 1 piece per package, with a total of 10 mg active THC per package. Smokiez Gummiez come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!