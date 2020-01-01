About this product

Smokiez Sour Peach CBD Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity CBD Isolate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with a total of 250 mg of CBD per package. Smokiez CBD Fruit Chews come in 8 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!