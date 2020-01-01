About this product

Smokiez Sugar-Free Blue Raspberry Gummiez are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious Gummiez are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering Gummiez contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 50 mg active THC per package. Smokiez Gummiez come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love! Ingredients: Lycasin (hydrogenated starch hydrolysates), Xylitol Crystalline, Pectin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil w/ Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Raspberry Flavor and Color (Propylene glycol, Ethyl alcohol, Beet juice extract, Xanthan gum, FD&C red 3, blue 1), Cannabis extract (THC Distillate). Contains: Soy