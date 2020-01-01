1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Smokiez Sugar Free Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active CBD per package. Smokiez Sugar Free Fruit Chews come in 3 delicious flavors Ingredients: Lycasin (hydrogenated starch hydrolysates), Xylitol Crystalline, Pectin, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil w/ Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Raspberry Flavor and Color (Propylene glycol, Ethyl alcohol, Beet juice extract, Xanthan gum, FD&C red 3, blue 1), Hemp extract (CBD Isolate). Contains: Soy
Be the first to review this product.