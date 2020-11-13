 Loading…

  5. Watermelon CBD Gummiez, 250mg CBD - OR

Watermelon CBD Gummiez, 250mg CBD - OR

by Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Watermelon Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active CBD per package. Smokiez Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!

Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today

Fri Nov 13 2020
J........o
The best feeling ever! Really helped me when I was dealing with post concussion syndrome.
Fri May 08 2020
S........s
Great vegan edible. Used to help combat insomnia. Onset of about 2 hours. Strong and unignorable body high. Woke up only mildly groggy but was able to shake it off after i got out of bed. I would recommend taking half of one gummy for unseasoned cannabis users just to start off. Trace amounts of THC worked well with the CBD. Good for anxiety relief but only when taken in moderate amounts. Will try again.