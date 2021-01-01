Angry Canadian Live Resin Sugar Wax
A Caryophyllene and Limonene terpene dominant strain, which contains a cinnamon and orange flavor to go along with its orange coloring. Total THC: 66.41% Terpene: 1.13% Total Cannabinoids: 75.37%
Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
Here at Smoking Dragon Pharms, we aim to provide our clients with the best medicinal experience possible! We focus mainly on diamonds with an excellent terp profile to serve your needs!
