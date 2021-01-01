Candy Shop Diamonds
by Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our highest testing total cannabinoids strain on the market. It contains a wide variety of terpenes with Neroilidol being the most dominant with a rich, sweet, cinnamon aroma and flavor! Total THC: 89.36% Total Terpenes: 13.09% Total Cannabinoids: 102.24% ! I have to note that the THCa sits at 99.02 %
About this brand
Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
Here at Smoking Dragon Pharms, we aim to provide our clients with the best medicinal experience possible! We focus mainly on diamonds with an excellent terp profile to serve your needs!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.