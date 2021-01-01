King Kong Saucey Diamonds
This concentrate has a multitude of different terpenes that provide an overall relaxed feeling to your state of being! Terpinene and Guaiol are the dominant terpenes on this strain! Total THC: 61.17% Terps: 5.46% Total Cannabinoids: 70.89%
Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
Here at Smoking Dragon Pharms, we aim to provide our clients with the best medicinal experience possible! We focus mainly on diamonds with an excellent terp profile to serve your needs!
