  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. The Ultralight Dab Rig

The Ultralight Dab Rig

by Smoking Outlet

$19.99MSRP

About this product

• Double Chamber; 4-Arm Tree Perc • 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb or 14mm Female Vapor Dome Legal Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 10” • Weight: 8.5 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 3.125” There’s nothing to get in the way of a good time with this ultralight 4-Arm tree perc, double chamber bong. Sporting a low maintenance tree perc with open ends for easy cleaning, this pipe gets the job done without all the frills and weight. The airflow passes into the waterless initial chamber directly from the head piece, getting pulled up the trunk of the tree perc by negative pressure applied at the mouthpiece. Filtering through a small layer of water at the bottom of this secondary chamber, vapor travels directly up through the 5” neck to the mouthpiece. This piece gives you the option of choosing a vapor dome for legal concentrate or a bowl piece if you prefer legal dry herb. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with color-accented base, perc, and mouthpiece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $20 (US ONLY)

1 customer review

VK21

My first rig and its beyond perfect! This is the best place to get all your smoking accessories!

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”