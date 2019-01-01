 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
15" Sandblasted Louie Beaker by Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Sandblasted Borosilicate Glass w/ Electroplated Accents & Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 15.5” • Weight: 50 oz • Glass Thickness: 9mm • Base Diameter: 5.25” This undeniably elevated beaker bong will become the crown jewel for a discerning smoker’s collection. The majority of the pipe is sandblasted to semi-opaque perfection, leaving windows on either side of the chamber so you can check water level and know when to clean the piece. The joint and ice pinch are wrapped with electroplating, and the gems and Diamond Glass logos are plated as well for some extra flash and panache. The diffused downstem in the bottom of the beaker chamber has 6 slits, to build serious percolation inside the chamber. The low-placed ice pinch is another thing of beauty, adding over 8 inches of space to stack ice cubes. It’s monster rips only with this class act! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”