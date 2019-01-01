 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong

4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 4-Piece Alien Ankle Silicone Bong

$29.99MSRP

Learn More

About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Silicone • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Green Silicone & Clear Borosilicate Glass • Glow-in-the-Dark • Height: 13.75” • Weight: 19.7 oz. • Silicone Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.5” Silicone bongs are the next frontier in smoking technology, and for good reason. These flexible, nearly indestructible pipes are ready to be bent, dropped, and shoved in your suitcase for an impromptu camping trip. Featuring a four piece design, the only glass you’ll find in this bong is the bowl and downstem. You can take this piece apart for easy cleaning, and the top piece has holes in it that act as an ice pinch. Add that to the fact that you can toss this piece in the freezer, and you’ll be pulling massive cool clouds all day long. This bong also glows in the dark! Don’t miss out! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”