• Grinder for Legal Dry Herb • 2-Piece, 2-Chamber Design • Diameter: 1.125” • Height: 4.5” • Weight: 7.5 oz Listen: Everyone needs a slightly impractical novelty grinder. These Star Wars themed pieces feature a chamber just over 1 inch in diameter, with 2 chambers and a kief catch. Just pop the little dude’s head off, insert your legal dry herb, grind, and the kief will fall right through to the bottom chamber. While the top part of the grinder only holds a bowl or so at a time, the kief chamber is large enough to keep collecting for a while. This grinder has a substantial weight, and the head twists super smoothly to make the grind easier. These are definitely the grinders you’re looking for! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
