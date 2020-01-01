About this product
• Single Chamber, Triclops Perc • 18mm Female and 18mm Male Joint • 45° Joint • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 5.25” • Weight: 5.8 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 1.125” Add Diamond Glass quality to your smoking setup with this 45° ash catcher. Simplicity does the trick here, with a triclops perc that doesn’t add to the drag on your water pipe. These gorgeous ash catchers will keep your piece clean, while still providing an extra percolation point to cool your hits to perfection. This ash catcher/pre-cooler is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents and Diamond Glass logo. The joint for connection to the water pipe is a 45 degree angle. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
