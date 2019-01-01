About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: Approx 4.75” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .8” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .2” • Draft Hole Diameter: .125” • Weight: 4.4 oz The Flowerbomb spoon pipe is unique in a few different ways. Its entirely covered with a cane and pebble blend, so your pipe won’t look any less wonderful as it inevitably builds up resin due to use. This is also our only pipe with flower designs baked in underneath the thick outer layer of glass. The shape is a little different as well, with an elongated bowl section adding more surface area to grip . This pretty little piece will go quick! Grab it now and keep spring in your pocket all year! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.