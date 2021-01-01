4mm Flat Top Quartz Banger Nail
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• For Concentrate Use • Material: 4mm Quartz • Style: Domeless Banger Nail • Joint Size: 14mm & 18mm • Joint Style: Smooth • Joint Type: Male or Female • Height: 3" • Weight: Approx 0.7 oz Banger nails are a versatile water pipe accessory for concentrate use. A cylindrical oil bowl is attached to the joint by a tube, allowing you to keep heat away from the delicate glass of your rig while dabbing. This prevents possible heat damage, and extends the life of your dab rig. With a banger nail, you can easily convert any bong into a dab rig! These flat top bangers are made with 4mm quartz for impressive durability.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.