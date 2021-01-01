4mm Slanted 90° Quartz Banger Nail
• For Concentrate Use • Material: 4mm Quartz • Style: Domeless Banger Nail • Angle: 90° • Joint Size: 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm • Joint Style: Smooth • Joint Type: Male or Female • Height: 2.7" • Weight: Approx 0.5-0.8 oz (Varies with size) The banger nail is a versatile concentrate accessory that offers a convenient alternative to the standard dab rig nail. Featuring a unique oil bowl attached to the joint by a tube, it allows you to keep heat away from the delicate glass of your water pipe when dabbing, preventing heat fractures and extending the life of your rig. Banger nails also allow you to easily convert any water pipe into a dab rig. This classic domeless banger nail comes in a variety of styles to suit your needs and taste. It's made from 4mm quartz with a smooth joint to prevent locking. Available in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm Male and Female joints.
