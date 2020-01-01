About this product
• 8-Windmill Perc Ashcatcher/Precooler • 18mm Female and 18mm Male Joint • 45° Joint • Glass on Glass • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Perc and Colored Logo • Height: 5.5” • Weight: 5.5 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 2” The airflow through this 8-windmill perc ashcatcher/precooler by Diamond Glass is percolated through 8 windmill buttons that each house 4 d-slits for diffusion, for a total of 32 d-slits. This Ashcatcher/precooler is made from clear borosilicate glass. It has black accent on the windmill percolators, and a gold Lookah Glass logo on its chamber. The joint for connection to the water pipe is a 45-degree angle. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
