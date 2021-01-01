 Loading…

  Alien Invasion Dab Rig by High Med

Alien Invasion Dab Rig by High Med

by Smoking Outlet

About this product

• Single Chamber, Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 6” • Weight: 9 oz • Glass Thickness: 3.5mm • Base Width: 3.5” • Made in the USA Ever feel like you just don’t fit in here on Earth? You’re not alone. Don’t worry, we’ve got just what you need to help lift your spirits off this strange planet into the celestial realm with this alien rig. Everyone’s going to want to get on board this little guy’s spaceship! While it's compact in size, it's a big-hitter. It features a 4mm quartz dab nail as well as a unique stacked chamber design, with a fixed stem perc for filtration. The clear glass is accented by pops of color on the alien's extremities, as well as varying cartoon images throughout the whole body including a pair of dice, a baby bottle, a gun, and more. If this rig isn't unique, I don't know what is!

Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100! Save 15% on every order* with the code: LEAFLY *Excludes Specials and Vape products. SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet

