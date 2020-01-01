About this product
• Silicone Pipe for Dry Herb • Removable Glass Bowl • Front Carb Hole • Length: Approx 3.75” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .1” • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25” • Draft Hole Diameter: .125” • Weight: 3oz In need of a portable smoking setup? These multi-Artsy designed silicone spoon pipes are flexible, durable, and come with a removable glass bowl for dry herb. Travel size, so with that being said, it’ll be easy for you to take around whether it's in your bag or your pocket.. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.