Baby Beaker Dab Rig by Diamond Glass
About this product
• Single Chamber; Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logos • Height: 5” • Weight: 6.7 oz • Glass Thickness: 3.5mm • Base Diameter: 3" This mighty little dab rig looks totally adorable, all while optimizing your dabs thanks to its petite size. Beakers aren't just for the green anymore: This classic design has been shrunk down into a little package, absolutely perfect for dabbing. High-quality borosilicate glass and brightly-colored accents come together to create a fun, yet sophisticated look. The fixed stem percolator provides the perfect amount of cooling and filtration, without reducing the potency of your concentrate. No matter the use, Diamond Glass never disappoints with their beakers. Treat yourself to your new favorite daily dab rig!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
