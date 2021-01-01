Baby Bubble Spoon Pipe
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: 3” • Weight: 1.6 oz • Bowl Diameter: 0.8" • Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: 0.2" • Draft Hole Diameter: 0.15" Here's the perfect hand pipe that has practicality and portability, yet doesn't skimp on personality! At 3 inches-long, you can pop this pipe in your pocket for wherever your adventures take you. Available in both blue and red, its design consists of three "bubbles" which compose the bowl, stem, and mouthpiece. The color comes from opaque fritted glasswork that gives this pipe a unique cloudy appearance.
Smoking Outlet
