Bare Bones Straight Tube Bong
About this product
• Single Chamber; Plugged Downstem, Ice Pinch • 10mm Plugged Downstem • 10mm Slider Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass • Height: 8.5” • Weight: 11 oz • Thickness: 4mm • Base: 3.5” Simple, practical, and to-the-point: This piece is great whether you're new to glass or an experienced bong-user. The 8.5-inch straight tube design utilizes a plugged downstem perc that provides filtration to smoke, with a slider bowl which includes a grip for easy handling. If you love your hits super chilled, the ice pinch allows you to pack in ice, effectively cooling the smoke as it travels up. The super wide base mitigates the risk of tipping, so you’ll have the Bare Bones Straight Tube in your stash for a long time to come.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
