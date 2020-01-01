 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Beakers of the Lab Water Pipe by AMG

by Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Beakers of the Lab Water Pipe by AMG
About this product

• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Frosted Accents • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Backgrounds w/Frosted Accents & Spelled out AMG Logo surrounding the base • Height: 11”/ Blue 9.5" • Weight: 17oz • Glass Thickness: .125 mm • Base Diameter: 6” Ready to hit the lab for a science experiment? Great! American Made Glass (AMG) has set the stage for your experiment with these diffused downstem perc, beaker style bong, a classic design taken to a quite a respectable level of functionality. The airflow moves into the diffused downstem where it is percolated by its 6 d-slits and open-end. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass and has frosted accents on the beaker while surrounding its base is the AMG logo spelled out loud and proud. The logo also appears on the center of the neck near the mouthpiece. The beakers are brought to you in different colors to choose one that may be your favorite. So grab your lab coat and let’s hit the lab! The current smoking intake on this water pipe is a 45-degree angle, removable downstem, glass on glass, female joint, with male bowl piece for tobacco or legal dry herb. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”