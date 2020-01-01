About this product
• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Frosted Accents • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Backgrounds w/Frosted Accents & Spelled out AMG Logo surrounding the base • Height: 11”/ Blue 9.5" • Weight: 17oz • Glass Thickness: .125 mm • Base Diameter: 6” Ready to hit the lab for a science experiment? Great! American Made Glass (AMG) has set the stage for your experiment with these diffused downstem perc, beaker style bong, a classic design taken to a quite a respectable level of functionality. The airflow moves into the diffused downstem where it is percolated by its 6 d-slits and open-end. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass and has frosted accents on the beaker while surrounding its base is the AMG logo spelled out loud and proud. The logo also appears on the center of the neck near the mouthpiece. The beakers are brought to you in different colors to choose one that may be your favorite. So grab your lab coat and let’s hit the lab! The current smoking intake on this water pipe is a 45-degree angle, removable downstem, glass on glass, female joint, with male bowl piece for tobacco or legal dry herb. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
