Bubble Glass Carb Cap
by Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Glass Carb Cap • For Concentrate Use • Diameter: 0.8” • Fits Flat & Diagonal Banger Nails • Height: 1.9” • Weight: 0.12 oz If you're thinking about low-temp dabbing, or just trying to get the most our of your smoke, a carb cap is a necessity. Carb caps help make sure none of your smoke is escaping from the nail when taking a dab, and the hole going through this carb cap allows you to control how much air you want to let out, if any. This piece is simple but effective, and the spherical shape allows it to fit any type of nail. It's just what you need to take your concentrate consumption to the next step!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
