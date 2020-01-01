 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Chain Reaction Star Wars Water pipe

Chain Reaction Star Wars Water pipe

by Smoking Outlet

$99.99MSRP

About this product

• Double Chamber, Inline Perc, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Star Wars Characters • Height: 14” • Weight: 48 oz. • Glass Thickness: 8.5mm • Base Diameter: 5” This pipe features an inline perc, with the ice pinch that sits right above the percolator, giving your smoke time to cool down as it comes up the neck when you take hits. With the way the weight on this pipe is set up, there is no way anything could even knock it over, especially when you have water sitting in it just adding more weight to keep your pipe stable and mounted! The style on this pipe can give off an old school classic mood. Don’t wait too long, you will regret it! Get it while we have it! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”