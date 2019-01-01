 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chromatech Double Uptake Klein by Illuminati Glass

by Smoking Outlet

• Double Chamber, Ball Perc, Double Klein Recycler • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available • Chromatech Borosilicate Glass w/ Slyme Accents & Illuminati Glass Logo • Height: 8.75” • Weight: 12.4 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.25” The Double Uptake Floating Klein brought to you by Illuminati Glass is an exercise in elegance and deep function. Not only does this water pipe feature twice the recycling in a spectacular show of uptake and drainage, there’s even a multi-hole ball perc ready to shred your smoke through water at the very base of the chamber. This thing is beauty in action, and you won’t even know whether to pay attention to the gorgeous spinning drain or the fact that these hits are cool and robust every time. The iridescent Chromatech coating is just the cherry on top for this artful water pipe. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”