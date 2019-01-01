 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Chromatech Klein by Illuminati Glass

Chromatech Klein by Illuminati Glass

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chromatech Klein by Illuminati Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chromatech Klein by Illuminati Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chromatech Klein by Illuminati Glass

$169.99MSRP

Learn More

About this product

• Double Chamber, Two-Hole Perc, Klein Recycler • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Chromatech Borosilicate Glass w/ Purple Accents & Illuminati Glass Logo • Height: 9.5” • Weight: 14.3 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3” The large Klein by Illuminati Glass is a testament to the beauty of smooth simplicity. An array of curves around the spherical lower chamber form the intake and two klein arms that power this pipe. Starting with the intake stem, your smoke takes a nontraditional route into the chamber via a two hole perc at the joint. From there, water and smoke travel up the thick klein arm at the top, to the upper chamber. As it drains down, water spins in a beautiful vortex before being cycled back into the bottom chamber. The Chromatech coating on this piece shimmers sensationally, as if it were dipped into an oil slick. As a display piece, there’s nothing better than a Chromatech—and the functionality on this piece is equally elegant. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”