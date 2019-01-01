About this product
• Double Chamber, Two-Hole Perc, Klein Recycler • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Chromatech Borosilicate Glass w/ Purple Accents & Illuminati Glass Logo • Height: 9.5” • Weight: 14.3 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3” The large Klein by Illuminati Glass is a testament to the beauty of smooth simplicity. An array of curves around the spherical lower chamber form the intake and two klein arms that power this pipe. Starting with the intake stem, your smoke takes a nontraditional route into the chamber via a two hole perc at the joint. From there, water and smoke travel up the thick klein arm at the top, to the upper chamber. As it drains down, water spins in a beautiful vortex before being cycled back into the bottom chamber. The Chromatech coating on this piece shimmers sensationally, as if it were dipped into an oil slick. As a display piece, there’s nothing better than a Chromatech—and the functionality on this piece is equally elegant. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
