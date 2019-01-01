 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chromium Crusher Thunderbolt 4-Piece Legal Herb Mill Grinder

Chromium Crusher Thunderbolt 4-Piece Legal Herb Mill Grinder

by Smoking Outlet

About this product

• Fully Threaded Grinder Attachment • Pollen Collection Chamber • 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design • Heavy Duty Construction • Zinc Alloy • Wave Style Teeth • Diameter: 2.5” • Height: 2” • Weight: 5.6 oz. • Scraper Included A grinder is a great way to break up your tobacco or legal herb into same-sized pieces in order to allow it to burn evenly and consistently. The grinder also serves a second purpose, providing a screen which automatically sifts out the smallest sized particles from your product and collects them in the final chamber.

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”