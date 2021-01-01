Classic Grinder by Chromium Crusher
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Magnetic Grinder Attachment • Pollen Collection Chamber • 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design • Heavy Duty Construction • Zinc Alloy • Razor Style Teeth • Diameter: 2.5” • Height: 1.75” • Weight: 8 oz. • Scraper Included The Classic 4-piece Grinder by Chromium Crusher is a super-durable traditional style grinder that won't disappoint. Grind your herb to the perfect consistency with the razor style teeth and enjoy a little boost to your session with the pollen catcher!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.