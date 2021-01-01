CLIPPER Food Fight Lighter
• Fuel Type: Butane (Refillable) • Weight: 0.6 oz • Height: 3” • Width: 0.6” • Poker Tool Included CLIPPER is a leader in the lighter industry, and crowd-favorite amongst smokers. A hidden poking tool is included to pack and clean your bowls: Just pull the spark wheel to reveal it! Unique from most basic lighters, these are butane-refillable, so you don't have to throw out your lighter every time you go through a supply of gas. These hilarious (and a little raunchy!) food-themed designs will put a smile on anyone's face.
Smoking Outlet
