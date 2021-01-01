CLIPPER Hippie Soul Lighters
• Fuel Type: Butane (Refillable) • Weight: 0.6 oz • Height: 3” • Width: 0.6” • Poker Tool Included Your lighter doesn't have to be boring; it can actually jazz up your smoking stash! These happy hippie-inspired CLIPPER lighters are some of the best you could dream of for a simple lighter. These lighters take butane fuel and are easily refillable, so they're not one-and-done like your average lighter. Additionally, CLIPPERS famously feature a handy hidden poker tool; Just pull the spark wheel and you've got yourself a tool that can help you poke, tamp, and clean bowls.
Smoking Outlet
