Color Guard Triple Spoon Pipe
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: 7” • Bowl Diameter: 0.75" • Mouthpiece Diameter: .25” • Carb Hole Diameter: 0.2” • Draft Hole Diameter: 0.125” • Weight: 4.8 oz Color yourself stoned with this triple bowl spoon pipe. Featuring a unique two-tone design in solid colors, this pipe stands out from the pack on a vibrant platform. The neck and first bowl of this pipe is made from brilliantly clear glass, studded with beads of color. Not only do these enhance gripability, they create a striking visual contrast that makes for a truly sophisticated look. Available in multiple colors, you’re sure to find one that attracts your eye!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.