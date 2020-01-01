Crystal Ball Perc Diamond Ash Catcher by Diamond Glass
• Single Chamber, Crystal Ball Perc, Recycler • 18mm Male & Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 90° Joint • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Diamond Logo • Height: 5.5" • Weight: 5.5 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125" • Base Diameter: 1.75" Diamond Glass at it again with a 90 degree angle that can filter out your unwanted debris while you take hits. No ash, means a clean bong, and a clean bong means less cleaning. This ash catcher features mini crystal ball perc that has slits so your smoke can spread out smoothly, and take your hits a little easier.
